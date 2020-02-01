No. 12 Gonzaga women earn regular-season sweep of BYU with 59-44 victory
Sat., Feb. 1, 2020
Katie Campbell scored 17 points and had five steals before suffering a leg injury to lead No. 12 Gonzaga over rival BYU 59-44 Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Jill Townsend added 16 points for the Bulldogs (22-1, 11-0 WCC), while Jenn Wirth had seven points and six rebounds.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Campbell went to the ground holding her knee after a layup attempt. Townsend also missed a portion of the game after hitting her face. She returned, while Campbell did not.
Brenna Drollinger paced the Cougars (13-8, 8-3) with 24 points, while 6-foot-7 center Sara Hamson was held to just three points.
Gonzaga has now won 20 straight games.
GU shot 39.6% from the floor and 56.3% (9 of 16) from deep, while BYU shot 37.2% overall and 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs travel to Stockton, California on Thursday to take on Pacific (7 p.m.)
