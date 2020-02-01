Jacob Davison leads Eastern Washington over Sacramento St. 59-54

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jacob Davison had 23 points as Eastern Washington narrowly defeated Sacramento State 59-54 on Saturday night.

Casson Rouse had 13 points for Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Mason Peatling added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kim Aiken Jr. had nine rebounds.

“Our team played great defense and rebounded; they did exactly what they needed to do,” Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans said in a team release. “In crunch time they made big shots and Mason made some big passes and had another big assist game. They did a good job of trying to stop him, but Jacob had a great game tonight.”

Eastern Washington totaled 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Joshua Patton had 11 points for the Hornets (11-8, 4-6). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 10 points. Ethan Esposito had seven rebounds.