GSL girls: Tyler McCliment-Call scores 21 points to lift University over Gonzaga Prep

Tyler McCliment-Call scored 21 points, including two free throws with 7 seconds left, and visiting University (9-9, 7-5) edged Gonzaga Prep (12-5, 7-4) 47-44 in a Greater Spokane League game on Saturday.

“We had a long talk about getting stops on defense,” McCliment-Call said. “It isn’t all about offense.”

Eliannah Ramirez provided 11 points off the bench for U-Hi.

University moved one game ahead of Lewis and Clark for the No. 4 GSL seed to the District 8 tournament.

Lakin Gardner paced G-Prep with 15 points.

Central Valley 78, Lewis and Clark 44: Peyton Howard led five in double figures with 19 points and the Bears (14-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Tigers (8-10, 6-6).

MJ Bruno scored 15 points, Chloe Williams had 12 and Michael Pitts and Grace Geldien added 10 points apiece for the Bears.

CV has a 2 1/2 game lead for the top GSL seed to the District 8 tournament over G-Prep and Mead with two games to play. G-Prep and Mead have three games remaining.

Macey Grant led LC with 19 points and Andie Zylak added 11.