GSL girls: Tyler McCliment-Call scores 21 points to lift University over Gonzaga Prep
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 1, 2020
Tyler McCliment-Call scored 21 points, including two free throws with 7 seconds left, and visiting University (9-9, 7-5) edged Gonzaga Prep (12-5, 7-4) 47-44 in a Greater Spokane League game on Saturday.
“We had a long talk about getting stops on defense,” McCliment-Call said. “It isn’t all about offense.”
Eliannah Ramirez provided 11 points off the bench for U-Hi.
University moved one game ahead of Lewis and Clark for the No. 4 GSL seed to the District 8 tournament.
Lakin Gardner paced G-Prep with 15 points.
Central Valley 78, Lewis and Clark 44: Peyton Howard led five in double figures with 19 points and the Bears (14-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Tigers (8-10, 6-6).
MJ Bruno scored 15 points, Chloe Williams had 12 and Michael Pitts and Grace Geldien added 10 points apiece for the Bears.
CV has a 2 1/2 game lead for the top GSL seed to the District 8 tournament over G-Prep and Mead with two games to play. G-Prep and Mead have three games remaining.
Macey Grant led LC with 19 points and Andie Zylak added 11.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.