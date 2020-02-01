GSL boys: Liam Lloyd’s late drive lifts Gonzaga Prep over University

Liam Lloyd made a driving layup late in overtime to lift Gonzaga Prep over visiting University 66-65 in a Greater Spokane League game on Saturday.

G-Prep (12-5, 9-2) trailed by six in extra time before pulling it out.

“My dad always told me to stick with it, even when things aren’t going your way,” Lloyd said. “Keep your feet set, keep shooting. Things just happened to go our way at the end even though we had a bad game overall as a team.”

Hodges Fleming led the Pups with 32 points and Lloyd finished with 15.

G-Prep trails CV by 2 1/2 games for the top seed GSL seed to the District 8 playoffs. The Pups have three games to play while the Bears have two left.

Kyle Douglas and Adonis Winkler-Coty led U-Hi (7-11, 5-7) with 16 points apiece.

The Titans used a 19-11 fourth quarter run to force overtime.

Central Valley 72, Lewis and Clark 50: Jayce Simmons scored 15 points and the No. 3-ranked Bears (17-1, 12-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-14, 4-8).

Joel Zylak led Lewis and Clark with 16 points.