Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie sidelined for USF game with ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO – Killian Tillie didn’t play in Saturday’s game against San Francisco, two days after spraining his left ankle versus Santa Clara.

Tillie didn’t participate in pregame warm-ups, but was in good spirits as he posed for pictures with numerous Gonzaga fans.

Tillie was GU’s leading scorer in conference games before he exited in the first half after landing on a Santa Clara player’s foot. His scoring average slipped to 14 points, just behind Corey Kispert’s 14.1 and Filip Petrusev, who raised his average to 16.1 after scoring 31 points against the Broncos.

Tillie is listed as day to day, but it doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury.