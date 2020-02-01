Gonzaga-San Francisco: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Dons

Offensive MVP

Forwards Filip Petrusev and Drew Timme both put up big numbers, but we’ll go with Timme. The freshman from Texas hit 6 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws en route to a season-high 19 points. He also played strong defense in the closing minutes, blocking one shot and contesting a few others with the Zags clinging to a small lead. He finished with three blocks and three assists.

Defensive MVP

he Zags had issues controlling USF’s backcourt in the opening half, but they improved dramatically in the second half. Admon Gilder was part of the solution, helping slow guard/wings Charles Minlend and Jordan Ratinho, both of whom had fast starts but were limited to a combined four points in the closing half. Gilder also grabbed five rebounds, four on the defensive end.

Key moment

Corey Kispert made a pair of huge baskets in the closing 95 seconds with the game hanging in the balance. Kispert’s three-point play with 1:33 left put Gonzaga on top 78-76 lead and he followed it up with a tough, baseline jumper over Jordan Ratinho to give the Zags a four-point edge.