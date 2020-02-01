Girls basketball: Anna Chisholm scores 11 points, Freeman stays undefeated in NEA
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 1, 2020
Anna Chisholm scored 11 points and visiting Freeman beat Colville 47-35 in a Northeast A league game on Saturday.
Sorrel Aldendorf added 10 points for the Scotties (16-2, 10-0).
McKenna Reggear led the Indians (10-9, 5-6) with nine points.
Deer Park 61, Genesis Prep 9: Darian Herring scored 14 points and the Stags (13-5) defeated the visiting Jaguars (0-12) in nonleague play.
Northeast 2B
St. George’s 58, Chewelah 41: Cambrie Rickard scored 19 points and the visiting Dragons (16-3, 9-0) beat the Cougars (2-16, 1-8).
Annika Bergquist added 13 points for St. George’s and Lydia Bergquist scored 11.
Alyssa Fitzgerald led Chewelah with 16 points and Lexi Robertson added 10.
Davenport 51, Northwest Christian 33: Ellie Telford scored 18 points and the Gorillas (13-4, 6-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (12-7, 5-4).
Darby Soliday added 17 points for Davenport. Mackenzie Nelson led Northwest Christian with 11 points and Skyla Tunison scored 10.
Kettle Falls 55, Wilbur-Creston 40: Zarah Johnson scored 20 points and the visiting Bulldogs (12-7, 5-4) defeated the Wildcats (3-12, 0-9).
Mackenzie Arden led Wilbur-Creston with 19 points.
Northeast 1B
Wellpinit 58 Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50: Jada Orr scored 17 points and the visiting Redskins (13-3, 10-1) beat the Warriors (6-10, 5-5).
Ashlynn Hill added 12 points for Wellpinit.
Makenna Oliver led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 17 points.
Northport 56, Republic 18: Eliza Stark scored 17 points and the visiting Mustangs (7-8, 6-5) beat the Tigers (4-11, 3-8).
Bella Stark added 16 points for Northport.
Curlew 37, Selkirk 21: Korin Baker scored 21 points and the Cougars (13-5, 9-3) defeated the visiting Rangers (9-10, 5-8).
Sydnee Pettis led Selkirk with 10 points.
Southeast 1B
Colton 52, Oakesdale 45: Rylee Vining and Taylor Thomas scored 17 points apiece and the Wildcats (12-6, 6-3) defeated the visiting Nighthawks (12-5, 6-2).
Lizzy Perry scored 14 points for Oakesdale.
Pomeroy 47, Touchet 21.
Idaho
Sandpoint 41, Moscow 34: Hattie Larsen and Bella Phillips scored nine points apiece and the visiting Bulldogs (13-6, 3-0) beat the Bears (1-12, 1-3) in an Inland Empire League 4A game.
Ellie Gray led Moscow with 11 points.
Timberlake 69, Kellogg 26: Taryn Sumas scored 23 points and the Tigers (14-4, 4-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (11-6, 3-2) in an Intermountain League game.
Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 14 points. Brooke Jessen added 21 points for Timberlake.
Lakeland 56, Lewiston 44: Katy Ryan scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and the visiting Hawks (7-13, 2-4) defeated the Bengals (2-18, 0-7) in a nonleague game.
Ryan also added seven blocks and five steals. Addie Kiefer scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for Lakeland.
Sammi Grant led Lewiston with nine points.
