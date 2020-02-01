Cameron Shelton scores 29 to carry Northern Arizona past Idaho 77-72

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Cameron Shelton had a career-high 29 points as Northern Arizona beat Idaho 77-72 on Saturday.

Brooks DeBisschop had 12 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Northern Arizona (12-7, 6-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory, its first five-game win streak since 2010-11. Cameron Satterwhite added 12 points. Luke Avdalovic had 10 points.

Trevon Allen had 26 points and five steals for the Vandals (5-15, 1-8), who have now lost six straight. Marquell Fraser added 13 points and six rebounds. Scott Blakney had 11 points.

“I love the way Trevon was able to bounce back,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “He had a wonderful start to the game. He was taking shots in rhythm. We count on him for so much. We rely on him to score the ball and that’s exactly what he did.”

Allen now has 1,106 career points, which is 15th in school history.