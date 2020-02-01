SWX Home
Boys basketball: Kaleb Ohler scores 18 points and Freeman beats Colville

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 1, 2020

From staff reports

Kaleb Ohler scored 18 points and visiting Freeman defeated Colville 63-40 in a Northeast A league game on Saturday.

Jory Dotts led the Indians (7-12, 4-7) with 16 points.

Gabe Tippett scored 13 points for the Scotties (13-5, 7-3).

Deer Park 68, Genesis Prep 33: Jobi Gelder scored 26 points and the Stags (13-5) beat the visiting Jaguars (7-7) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Cole Krepcik added 11 points for Deer Park. Nathan Weeks led Genesis Prep with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 73, Chewelah 52: Nick Watkins scored 28 points and the visiting Dragons (16-3, 9-0) beat the Cougars (9-10, 4-5).

Dan Rigsby added 13 points for St. George’s. Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 18 points and Lukas Kubik added 11.

Davenport 57, Northwest Christian 49: AJ Floyd scored 30 points and the visiting Gorillas (7-10, 5-3) edged the Crusaders (1-18, 0-9).

David Maynard had 10 points with 13 rebounds for Northwest Christian.

Kettle Falls 65, Wilbur-Creston 55.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 84, Wellpinit 77: Chase Gerard hit eight 3-pointers in the third quarter to finish with 35 points and the Warriors (9-7, 5-2) beat the visiting Redskins (8-7, 3-5).

Reece Isaak added 26 points and 10 rebounds for Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Brayton Schafer pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his nine points.

Aidan Wynne and Fats Carmona scored 14 points apiece for Wellpinit.

Selkirk 69, Curlew 44: Ryan Zimmerman scored 17 points and the visiting Rangers (12-7, 10-2) beat the Cougars (5-12, 3-9).

Justin Krabbenhoft added 14 points for Selkirk. Lane Olson led Curlew with 13 points.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 70, Colton 21: Ryan Henning scored 14 points and the visiting Nighthawks (15-3, 9-1) beat the Wildcats (1-14, 1-8).

Kian Ankerson scored nine points for Colton.

Prescott 58, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 47: Jonathan Cardenas scored 26 points and the Tigers (10-6, 7-3) edged the visiting Eagles (6-11, 4-6).

Kameron Greenhalgh led St. John-Endicott/Crosse with 10 points.

Lakeside (ID) 64, Garfield-Palouse 46: Dayday Higgins notched 17 points and the visiting Knights (5-0, 3-0) beat the Vikings (13-5, 9-2) in a nonleague contest.

Jacob Anderson led Garfield-Palouse with 19 points and five rebounds.

Idaho

Moscow 46, Coeur d’Alene 32: Benny Kitchell scored 19 points and the visiting Bears (9-8) beat the Vikings (6-10) in a nonleague game.

Brayden Decker and Blake Buchanan added eight points apiece for Moscow.

Alex Karns led Coeur d’Alene with 12 points.

Lake City 63, Sandpoint 41: Zach Johnson and Jack Kiesbuy scored 11 points apiece and the Timberwolves (12-5, 2-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (6-8, 0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ryan Roos and Ryan Niemila both led Sandpoint with 11 points apiece.

St. Maries 45, Grangeville 33: The Lumberjacks (11-3, 5-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2) to win the Central Idaho 2A league title.

