Audubon meeting will put focus on conservation

Spokane Audubon’s next meeting program on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., is on Dishman Hills Conservancy’s recent property additions in southeast Spokane County.

Presented by Jeff Lambert, DHC executive director, and Art Zack, forest ecologist and DHC board member, the program spotlights the newly acquired 137-acre Wilson Conservation Area on Willow Springs Road. DHC currently protects 3,252 total acres with plans to add another 800 acres to connect existing Conservation Areas. Lambert and Zack will also discuss the history and overall biodiversity of the Dishman Hills area, and the importance of maintaining connectivity with Mica Peak to the east and Turnbull to the west.

The meeting is at Riverview Retirement Community’s Village Community Building, 2117 E. North Crescent Ave., Spokane. See audubonspokane.org for more information.