SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Area women’s basketball: Late 3-pointer lifts Northern Arizona past Idaho

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Lauren Orndoff’s 3-pointer with 7 seconds left lifted Northern Arizona to a 71-70 victory over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow.

Gina Marxen gave the Vandals a 70-68 lead with the last of her five 3-pointers with 18 seconds remaining. Marxen and Lizzy Klinker both missed shots in the final seconds for Idaho (12-6, 7-2 Big Sky).

Marxen finished with 22 points, and Klinker and Beyonce Bea scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Caitlin Malvar’s 18 points paced Northern Arizona (10-9, 7-3).

Sacramento State 74, Eastern Washington 67: Sacramento State held the host Eagles to two field goals in the final 4 1/2 minutes to rally for a Big Sky win.

Jenna Dick led all scorers with 28 points for EWU, and her 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 65-60 lead with 4:25 left. Sacramento State knocked down four straight 3-pointers, however, to storm back for the victory.

Kennedy Dickie added 14 points, and Grace Kirscher had 13 for the Eagles (2-16, 1-8).

Camariah King’s 22 points paced the Hornets (6-13, 4-6).

Pacific Lutheran 80, Whitworth 71: The host Lutes caught fire from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Northwest Conference victory in Tacoma.

PLU made 8 of 13 shots (61%) from the floor in the game’s final 10 minutes. Whitworth, which led 55-54 through three quarters, made 5 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

Quincy McDeid led Whitworth (10-8, 3-6) with 18 points, and Talia Brandner contributed with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Katie Taylor powered the Lutes (8-10, 3-6) with 16 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall