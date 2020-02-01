Area women’s basketball: Late 3-pointer lifts Northern Arizona past Idaho

From staff reports

Lauren Orndoff’s 3-pointer with 7 seconds left lifted Northern Arizona to a 71-70 victory over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow.

Gina Marxen gave the Vandals a 70-68 lead with the last of her five 3-pointers with 18 seconds remaining. Marxen and Lizzy Klinker both missed shots in the final seconds for Idaho (12-6, 7-2 Big Sky).

Marxen finished with 22 points, and Klinker and Beyonce Bea scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Caitlin Malvar’s 18 points paced Northern Arizona (10-9, 7-3).

Sacramento State 74, Eastern Washington 67: Sacramento State held the host Eagles to two field goals in the final 4 1/2 minutes to rally for a Big Sky win.

Jenna Dick led all scorers with 28 points for EWU, and her 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 65-60 lead with 4:25 left. Sacramento State knocked down four straight 3-pointers, however, to storm back for the victory.

Kennedy Dickie added 14 points, and Grace Kirscher had 13 for the Eagles (2-16, 1-8).

Camariah King’s 22 points paced the Hornets (6-13, 4-6).

Pacific Lutheran 80, Whitworth 71: The host Lutes caught fire from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Northwest Conference victory in Tacoma.

PLU made 8 of 13 shots (61%) from the floor in the game’s final 10 minutes. Whitworth, which led 55-54 through three quarters, made 5 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

Quincy McDeid led Whitworth (10-8, 3-6) with 18 points, and Talia Brandner contributed with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Katie Taylor powered the Lutes (8-10, 3-6) with 16 points.