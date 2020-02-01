Area Sports Menu for Sunday, February 2
Sat., Feb. 1, 2020
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, California at Washington, both noon.
Wrestling
College: North Idaho at Eastern Oregon Open, 9 a.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
