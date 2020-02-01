Area basketball roundup: NIC women rally for win over Treasure Valley

From staff reports

Demi Randall scored 15 points, and Anna Schrade added 14 to help North Idaho rally for a 63-58 victory over Treasure Valley in a Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game in Coeur d’Alene.

Halle Eborall collected 10 rebounds for NIC (12-8, 6-3), which outscored the visiting Chukars 19-8 in the fourth quarter to erase a 50-44 deficit.

Lilly Kelley scored 17 points for Treasure Valley (10-8, 4-5).

CC Spokane 80, Big Bend 79 (OT): Koyama Young scored all eight of CC Spokane’s points in overtime, and the Sasquatch held on for the conference win at home.

Young finished with 27 points, and Faith Adams pitched in with 19 points. Katlyn Ostrowski had 12 points and Willow Risinger 11 for CCS (11-8, 4-6).

Maelyn Mace led Big Bend with 21 points.

Men’s basketball

North Idaho 110, Treasure Valley 63: Christian Guess and Joey Naccarato scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, and the host Cardinals (21-1, 9-0) romped in the second half of the Northwest Conference win.

Nate Pryor (17 points), Jaden Dewar (15), Emmitt Taylor III (14) and James Carlson (13) also scored in double figures for NIC, which outscored the Chukars 61-25 after halftime.

DeVaughn Williams scored 14 points for Treasure Valley (12-8, 5-4).

CC Spokane 84, Big Bend 70: Garrett White scored 23 points, and Jaron Williams added 21 on 10-for-14 shooting for the host Sasquatch.

Kaeleb Johnson added 12 points for CCS (19-4, 9-1).

Landon Harrington’s 14 points led Big Bend (8-16, 2-8).