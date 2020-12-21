Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga leads Northwestern State at half

Second half

15:54 – Gonzaga 55, NW State 37: The Zags come out red-hot to start the half and stretches their lead to as much as 20.

A 10-3 run put the Bulldogs up 53-33.

Gonzaga has made 7 of its 8 shot attempts this half.

Corey Kispert has 21 points to lead GU.

Halftime

Gonzaga 43, NW State 30: Corey Kispert has 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and the Bulldogs lead the Demons.

Drew Timme has scored eight points, Jalen Suggs has added seven and Anton Watson has six for the Zags.

Carvell Teasett leads Northwestern State with 10 points. The guard is 4-of-7 shooting and 1 of 4 from 3-point range. The Demons are 4 of 17 from 3.

The Zags hold the rebounding edge 24-14 behind five each for Kispert and Suggs. Suggs also has four assists.

Dominick Harris scored his first Gonzaga points on a 3-pointer.

GU is 5 of 12 on 3-pointers, Kispert has made three.

Harris has played eight minutes. Fellow freshman Julian Strawther and Oumar Ballo have also played. Strawther has two points.

First half

14:53 – Gonzaga 12, NW State 2: Corey Kispert has 8 points to lead the Bulldogs to a double-digit lead by the first media timeout.

Kispert has made two catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and has been aggressive getting to the rim off the dribble.

Ben Gregg going through COVID-19 testing, medical tests. Probably won’t be available tonight or Tuesday. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 22, 2020

The Zags have used their 1-2-1-1, 3/4-court trap to slow the Demons and get them starting the offense later in the shot-clock then they would like.

Northwestern State got their first two points when guard Trenton Massner stole the ball from Drew Timme in the GU back court and finished with an uncontested two-handed dunk.

11:38 – Gonzaga 19, NW State 8: Corey Kispert is up to 11 points on three made 3-points but the Northwestern State Demons are sticking with the No. 1 Zags.

Gu 19-8, 11:38 left. Cook fouls Teasett on made 3-pointer, FT coming. GU just 4 of 11 from field but 8 of 8 at foul line (in the bonus since 14:42). — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 22, 2020

7:04 – Gonzaga 26, NW State 17: The Demons are hanging around on the back of an 8-0 run.

Carvell Teasett leads Northwestern State with six points.

Drew Timme finished a nice feed from Andrew Nembhard with a big dunk to put the Zags up 22-15.

3:38 – Gonzaga 35, NW State 25: The Zags are shooting just 45.5% as the Demons continue to stick around.

Carvell Teasett has eight points to lead Northwestern State, who have had seven players score.

Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs attempted and made his first 3-pointer of the game. GU is 4 of 9 from 3. Corey Kispert has the other makes.

The Zags are 44.4% from the three tonight.

Pregame

Gonzaga wearing throwback uniforms for first game against Northwestern State It’s unusual when Gonzaga plays the same team on back-to-back nights, so it only makes sense to throw a new uniform into the mix as well. | Read more »

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Trenton Massner (NWSU) 11.7 44.3 58.8 Drew Timme (GU) 21.3 60.3 73.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Kendal Coleman (NWSU) 8.4 5.5 2.9 Joel Ayayi (GU) 10.3 7.8 2.5 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG CJ Jones (NWSU) 3.1 1.1 17.0 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.8 3.0 27.3

Team stats

Northwestern St. Gonzaga Points 69.5 94.5 Points allowed 82.3 81.8 Field goal pct. 38.3 54.3 Rebounds 39.9 40.5 Assists 12.9 20.5 Blocks 2.1 2.3 Steals 5.4 8.0 Streak Lost 2 Won 4

Game preview

No. 1 Gonzaga opens home schedule with back-to-back games vs. Northwestern State Gonzaga’s delayed home opener finally arrives Monday night against Northwestern State, provided there’s no interference from COVID-19. | Read more »