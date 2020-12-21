Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs sweeps WCC’s weekly honors
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 21, 2020
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was named the WCC’s player and freshman of the week.
The 6-foot-4 guard had seven 3-pointers, 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Zags’ 99-88 victory over No. 3 Iowa on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Suggs, who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals, also was named national player of the week by NCAA March Madness.
