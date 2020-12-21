Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga wearing throwback uniforms for first game against Northwestern State

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 21, 2020

Gonzaga will wear throwback uniforms against Northwestern State on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)
From staff reports

It’s unusual when Gonzaga plays the same team on back-to-back nights, so it only makes sense to throw a new uniform into the mix as well.

When the top-ranked Zags take the court Monday night against Northwestern State at the McCarthey Athletic Center, they will be wearing a throwback-style uniform.

The white tops and bottoms are trimmed with GU’s traditional blue and red colors. The front of the jersey says “ZAGS” with a number, while the right side of the shorts features an old-school Bulldog logo.

