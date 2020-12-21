Gonzaga wearing throwback uniforms for first game against Northwestern State
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 21, 2020
It’s unusual when Gonzaga plays the same team on back-to-back nights, so it only makes sense to throw a new uniform into the mix as well.
When the top-ranked Zags take the court Monday night against Northwestern State at the McCarthey Athletic Center, they will be wearing a throwback-style uniform.
The white tops and bottoms are trimmed with GU’s traditional blue and red colors. The front of the jersey says “ZAGS” with a number, while the right side of the shorts features an old-school Bulldog logo.
