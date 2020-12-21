EWU forward Tanner Groves, a former Shadle Park star, named Big Sky player of the week

Eastern Washington junior forward Tanner Groves was named the Big Sky Conference’s player of the week on Monday.

Groves, who graduated from Shadle Park in 2017, averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds last week in road games at Saint Mary’s (80-75 loss) and Northern Arizona (80-64 win).

Groves, whose younger brother Jacob Groves (10 points per game) is also a big EWU contributor, shot 69.6% from the field in the two games.

Tanner leads the Big Sky in rebounds (9.8) and is in the top five for blocks (1.3) and field goal percentage (.552).

The Eagles (2-4, 1-0 Big Sky) host Portland State (2-3, 1-1) on Dec. 31.