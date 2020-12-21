Gonzaga Basketball
Difference makers: Corey Kispert’s big night helps Gonzaga rout Northwestern State

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 21, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Corey Kispert

The senior scored Gonzaga’s first five points and didn’t slow down the rest of the game. He finished the first 20 minutes with three 3-pointers and 15 points as Gonzaga built a 43-30 lead. Kispert scored 27 points before exiting for good with nearly 9 minutes left, finishing 10 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 at the foul line.

Jalen Suggs

The freshman guard wasn’t razor-sharp, but he still put up 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes. He hit a pair of 3s and made 4 of 6 field-goal attempts.

Turning point


Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-2 run, extending its lead to 53-33. Jalen Suggs fed Drew Timme and Corey Kispert for dunks, forcing a Northwestern State timeout 31 seconds into the half. Kispert added another dunk, Suggs followed with a layup and Kispert’s putback finished off the spurt.

