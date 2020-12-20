SWX Home
Local NFL roundup: Former EWU receiver Kendrick Bourne’s late TD not enough in 49ers’ loss to Cowboys

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne leaps above Dallas Cowboys’ Donovan Wilson, left, and Jourdan Lewis to catch a Hail Mary pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. (Associated Press)
Staff and wire reports

Here’s a list of former Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho football players who registered stats in NFL games on Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Bourne recorded four receptions for 86 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown grab in the end zone on the final play from scrimmage, in a 41-33 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

River Cracraft (WSU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Cracraft had two catches for 11 yards in the loss to Dallas.

Gardner Minshew (WSU), quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars: In his first start since sustaining a thumb injury in October, Minshew completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 40-14 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp had five catches for 39 yards in a 23-20 home loss to the New York Jets.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker, Los Angeles Rams: Ebukam had four tackles and a sack in the loss to the Jets.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned three punts for 65 yards and two kicks for 48 yards in the loss to the Jets.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had two tackles in the win over the Rams.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), linebacker, New Orleans Saints: The second-year pro had one tackle in a 32-29 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings; Mata’afa had six tackles in a 33-27 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Mayowa had two tackles, including a tackle for loss, in a 20-15 road win over the Washington Football Team.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had one catch for nine yards, one carry for two yards and a tackle in a 20-6 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.

