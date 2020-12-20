Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore enters transfer portal

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 20, 2020

Eastern Washington Eagles defensive lineman Keith Moore (72) reacts as time runs down against the Eagles during the second half of the 2018 FCS Championship game on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. North Dakota State won the game 38-24. Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
Eastern Washington Eagles defensive lineman Keith Moore (72) reacts as time runs down against the Eagles during the second half of the 2018 FCS Championship game on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. North Dakota State won the game 38-24. Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, who helped anchor the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line in 2019, is listed as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Bremerton, Wash., had career totals of 49 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble return.

Moore was key in EWU’s 35-20 win over 25th-ranked North Dakota in 2019 after missing three games due to a gunshot injury he sustained in downtown Spokane. He had four tackles, a strip sack and two tackles for a loss in his return.

According to the private NCAA database that lists transfers — a source with access to the database provided information to The Spokesman-Review — Moore entered his name into the portal on Dec. 17.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in EWU football