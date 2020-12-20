Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore enters transfer portal

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, who helped anchor the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line in 2019, is listed as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Bremerton, Wash., had career totals of 49 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble return.

Moore was key in EWU’s 35-20 win over 25th-ranked North Dakota in 2019 after missing three games due to a gunshot injury he sustained in downtown Spokane. He had four tackles, a strip sack and two tackles for a loss in his return.

According to the private NCAA database that lists transfers — a source with access to the database provided information to The Spokesman-Review — Moore entered his name into the portal on Dec. 17.