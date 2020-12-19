Updates: Washington State closes out season at Utah

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (1-2) visit the Utah Utes (2-2) today at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PST. You can watch on Fox Sports 1.

Pregame

Only because I’m staying at the same hotel in SLC, I can confirm #WSU’s buses just left for Rice-Eccles Stadium. This is when #Cal got the bad news last week, but so far so good. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 19, 2020

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 61-101 682 4 3 Jake Bentley (Utah) 70-110 729 5 5 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Deon McIntosh (WSU) 44 304 2 Ty Jordan (Utah) 61 443 3 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Renard Bell (WSU) 27 294 2 Brant Kuithe (Utah) 19 175 0

Team stats

WSU Utah Points Per Game 26.7 26.5 Points Allowed Per Game 36.3 25.5 Total Yards 380.0 380.3 Yards Passing 246.0 193.5 Yards Rushing 134.0 186.8 Yards Allowed 439.7 357.3 Pass Yards Allowed 307.7 251.3 Rush Yards Allowed 132.0 106.0

Game preview

