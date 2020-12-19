Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State closes out season at Utah

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 19, 2020

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (1-2) visit the Utah Utes (2-2) today at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PST. You can watch on Fox Sports 1.

Pregame

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 61-101 682 4 3
Jake Bentley (Utah) 70-110 729 5 5
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Deon McIntosh (WSU) 44 304 2
Ty Jordan (Utah) 61 443 3
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Renard Bell (WSU) 27 294 2
Brant Kuithe (Utah) 19 175 0

Team stats

  WSU Utah
Points Per Game 26.7 26.5
Points Allowed Per Game 36.3 25.5
Total Yards 380.0 380.3
     Yards Passing 246.0 193.5
     Yards Rushing 134.0 186.8
Yards Allowed 439.7 357.3
     Pass Yards Allowed 307.7 251.3
     Rush Yards Allowed 132.0 106.0

Game preview

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

