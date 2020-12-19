Updates: Washington State closes out season at Utah

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (1-2) visit the Utah Utes (2-2) today at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PST. You can watch on Fox Sports 1.
Pregame
Individual leaders
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU)
61-101
682
4
3
Jake Bentley (Utah)
70-110
729
5
5
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
Deon McIntosh (WSU)
44
304
2
Ty Jordan (Utah)
61
443
3
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Renard Bell (WSU)
27
294
2
Brant Kuithe (Utah)
19
175
0
Team stats
WSU
Utah
Points Per Game
26.7
26.5
Points Allowed Per Game
36.3
25.5
Total Yards
380.0
380.3
Yards Passing
246.0
193.5
Yards Rushing
134.0
186.8
Yards Allowed
439.7
357.3
Pass Yards Allowed
307.7
251.3
Rush Yards Allowed
132.0
106.0
Game preview
Nick Rolovich never coached a football game against the University of Utah in his 12 years at Nevada and Hawaii, but by the time he arrived at the podium to meet with reporters Monday afternoon – some 24 hours after the Pac-12 announced its week seven pairings – the Washington State coach seemed to know what the Utes were all about. |
Keys to victory for Washington State against Utah |
While Nick Rolovich and Washington State exuded the “anytime, any place” mantra with regards to the final game of the regular season, it’d be understandable if in the back of their mind, the Cougars thought “anyone but Utah, anywhere but Salt Lake City.” |
Once again, Washington State’s beleaguered defensive secondary won’t be at full strength when the Cougars play the Utes on Saturday in the season finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium. |
Nick Rolovich wasn’t able to swing all four, but batting .250 in the Sewell household is nothing to be ashamed of either. |
What is it? Washington State (1-2) travels to the Wasatch Range, where it will close out the regular season at Utah (2-2). |
Washington State was 90 minutes shy of hosting a football game at Martin Stadium on Saturday. Now the Cougars won’t have another opportunity to play meaningful snaps in Pullman until the 2021 season. |
VIDEO
Pac-12 Networks / YouTube