Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) face the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) today at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PST. You can watch on CBS.

Pregame

No doubt that @ZagMBB & @IowaHoops r 2 of the 3 best teams in the nation at this time.Can Iowa step up on D vs Gonzaga ? Remember this is the 1st game for Zags since Dec2 vs WVU .On interior @LukaG_55 the best PTPer goes against rising star @drewtimme2 Gut says Zags 83–77! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 19, 2020

Source: The travel party for both Gonzaga and Iowa have tested negative in Sioux Falls. So have the officials. Noon ET. CBS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 19, 2020

Gonzaga is good to go today, Mark Few says. That’s the word from South Dakota. Game on! Top 3 showdown between @ZagMBB and @IowaHoops. @FinalFour preview? Noon. @CBSSports. @marchmadness. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 19, 2020

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Luke Garza (UI) 29.2 69.1 71.1 Drew Timme (GU) 23.3 60.4 73.3 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Luke Garza (UI) 9.0 5.2 3.8 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.7 6.0 1.7 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jordan Bohannon (UI) 5.2 1.3 24.7 Jalen Suggs (GU) 6.3 1.7 25.3

Team stats

Iowa Gonzaga Points 100.5 93.0 Points allowed 68.5 79.7 Field goal pct. 51.0 55.3 Rebounds 43.0 37.7 Assists 24.0 19.0 Blocks 5.8 2.3 Steals 7.2 8.0 Streak Won 6 Won 3

Game preview

No shortage of compliments from both sides ahead of Gonzaga, Iowa showdown Two of college basketball’s best teams, best offenses, best big men and best bets to win the national championship. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Iowa should keep the scoreboard operator busy when they collide Saturday morning at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Iowa key matchup: Doesn’t get better than Drew Timme, Luka Garza Good luck finding a better matchup of college basketball bigs this season than Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Iowa’s Luka Garza. | Read more »

John Blanchette: With momentum halted, Gonzaga must start nearly from scratch with No. 3 Iowa up next Sustaining a basketball season until the denouement in March seems so distant and iffy at the moment that there’s a hyperfocus on daily developments – both the factual and the fantastic. We can thank the Zags for delivering. | Read more »

Iowa’s Luka Garza center of attention for opposing defenses ahead of Gonzaga showdown The spotlight is always on the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza, who averages 29.2 points and is considered the frontrunner for national player of the year. Those credentials bring heavy attention from opponents, who have exhausted the playbook trying to slow down the big man. | Read more »