Spokane’s Patrick Ferguson TKO’d by defending IBO champion Kevin Larena in fifth round

International Boxing Organization cruiserweight champion Kevin Larena was too much for Spokane’s Patrick Ferguson, beating the Lewis and Clark graduate in the fifth round Saturday by technical knockout.

Ferguson, 29, made the trek to South Africa to face the country’s 28-year-old boxing sensation at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg in a nontitle bout.

Larena (26-1), ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Association and No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation, connected with a strong uppercut in the fifth round that helped put Ferguson against the ropes, then proceeded to land a flurry of blows before the fight was stopped.

The 75th-ranked (IBO) Ferguson, who had a three-fight win streak snapped, saw his overall record drop to 17-3-1.

Ferguson had been training in Spokane with coach and former local heavyweight standout Chauncy Welliver.