Difference makers: Linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Ty Jordan spark second-half comeback for Utah

Ty Jordan

The hottest running back in the conference hit the 100-yard marker early in the second half and didn’t stop there. Jordan, a true freshman from Texas, fumbled in the first quarter but didn’t make too many errors in the next three, scoring three touchdowns for the Utes while rushing 22 times for 154 yards. Jordan got into the end zone for the first time on a 5-yard rushing play in the third quarter, hit the edge for a 33-yarder on his third carry of the fourth quarter, then broke two WSU tackles before spinning in for a 13-yard score to give the Utes their first lead, 35-28. Jordan, who had 147 yards last week against Colorado and 167 the week before against Oregon State, closes the season with 468 rushing yards in his final three games.

Tie game no more, but it’s definitely Ty’s game.

Utah takes the lead!



📺: FS1#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/hgujXxvkXu — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 19, 2020

Devin Lloyd

Jordan lifted the Utah offense during a second-half comeback, but Lloyd was easily the most impactful player on the other side of the ball. The junior linebacker finished with a team-high nine tackles and spent lots of the second half creating havoc in Washington State’s backfield. Lloyd, an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, finished with a game-high four tackles for loss and registered a 10-yard sack on Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura. It was the fourth time this season Lloyd, who had 11 takedowns against both Washington and USC, finished a game with at least nine tackles.

Jamire Calvin

Supposedly, Calvin had his best week of practice before the Cougars were scheduled to play California. That apparently spilled into the next week, because Calvin closed out the season with the best game of his career, catching a personal-best seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. On WSU’s third drive of the second quarter, Calvin hauled in the second-longest catch of his career, reeling in a 49-yarder from de Laura, before following with a 14-yard catch and 8-yard touchdown reception to give WSU a 21-7 lead. Calvin, who missed the 2019 season with an injury, hadn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 17, 2018.