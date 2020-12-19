Difference makers: Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi stuff stat sheet in win over No. 3 Iowa

Jalen Suggs

Suggs was the difference-maker in the first half. The freshman point guard connected on 5 of 6 3-point attempts and scored 18 points to go with three rebounds, two steals and two assists as Gonzaga built a 51-37 lead. He finished with seven 3s, 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gonzaga is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@ZagMBB has hit TEN threes in the first half. pic.twitter.com/0QgGX3mhNo — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 19, 2020

Joel AyayiAyayi was his usual stat-stuffing self. The junior guard piled up 11 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. He stung Iowa with five offensive boards and several cuts to the basket that resulted in easy buckets at the rim. He made 5 of 10 field-goal attempts.

Nembhard’s quick hands leads to an uncontested Ayayi dunk and gives the Bulldogs a comfortable 12-point lead with 50 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/pSJrvIWmkg — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 19, 2020

Turning point

The Zags took control midway through the first half with a 13-0 spurt that hiked their lead to 38-24. Suggs fed Drew Timme for a layup, then buried a step-back 3-pointer. Suggs capped the run by swishing another 3-pointer. GU’s defense held Iowa scoreless until Garza’s layup ended a 4-minute, 17-second drought.