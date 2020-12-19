SWX Home
Chicago waives former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 19, 2020

Chicago guard Zach Norvell Jr. (25) strains for a rebounds against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Roby (22) during Wednesday's preseason game. (Associated Press)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr.’s stay with his hometown team was a short one.

The Chicago Bulls waived Norvell on Saturday after four preseason games. Norvell played in all four preseason games, averaging 10 minutes, 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 guard struggled with his shooting in limited playing time, making just 29.4% of his field-goal attempts and 14.3% of his 3-pointers.

Norvell, a standout at Chicago’s Simeon Charter Academy, played in five NBA games last season, two with the Los Angeles Lakers and three with Golden State. He scored 10 points in 41 minutes. He averaged 14.7 points in 36 NBA G League games.

Norvell made 97 3-pointers and averaged 14.9 points as a sophomore, earning first-team All-West Coast Conference honors.

