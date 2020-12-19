Area roundup: Johanna Teder hits 6 3s, Washington State women upset No. 21 Oregon State

Staff and wire reports

Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 on Saturday in Pullman to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final 3 minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.

WSU ended the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead after shooting 40.5% and forcing 15 turnovers.

Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3). Taylor Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Beavers hadn’t lost to Washington State since Feb. 15, 2013, in Corvallis.

It was the Cougars’ first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season. Washington State played a school-record 15 games against ranked teams last season, with its last win coming on Jan. 6, 2017, against UCLA behind 33 points from freshman Chanelle Molina.

The Cougars host Eastern Washington at noon Tuesday.

Seattle 77, EWU 65: Georgia Kehoe scored 19 points on 5-of-5 shooting to lead the Redhawks (3-4) past the Eagles (1-4) in a nonconference contest in Cheney.

Kennedy Dickie paced EWU with 17 points, while Aaliyah Alexander had 14. Eastern finishes its nonconference schedule Tuesday at Washington State.

Men’s basketball

Travis Yenor scored 21 points and dished out five assists as Lewis-Clark State topped Whitworth 86-74 in a game that counts as an exhibition for the host Pirates.

Rowan Anderson paced the Pirates with 18 points, while Tanner Fogle added 12 off the bench. Oreon Courtney had 14 points in 19 minutes for the Warriors (4-0), who counted the game on their record.

Whitworth’s Northwest Conference schedule has yet to be set.