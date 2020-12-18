Menu
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 18, 2020
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Iowa in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 9 a.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 3 p.m. Exhibition: Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, 11 a.m.
College women: Pac-12: Oregon State at Washington State, noon; Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m. Nonconference: Seattle at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Football
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.
