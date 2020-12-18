Eastern Washington’s opener at Northern Arizona postponed again due to inconclusive COVID result

Eastern Washington’s Big Sky Conference opener at Northern Arizona was postponed two weeks ago after a positive COVID-19 test in the Lumberjacks’ program.

The first of two makeup games in Flagstaff, Arizona, was canceled on Friday, 2 hours before tipoff, due to a possible positive test on EWU’s roster.

“As a result of an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball program, tonight’s game has been canceled,” EWU said in a news release.

EWU (1-4) and NAU (0-3) are still scheduled to play Saturday at 3:05 p.m. at the same venue.

“Tough situation,” EWU coach Shantay Legans said. “We’re waiting to get the PCR test back for (the player with the inconclusive test). ”

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on EWU’s early schedule, which has included postponements with Oregon and NAU, cancellations with UNLV, Northwest University and Montana Tech, and playing without five scholarship players in a 71-68 loss at Washington State.