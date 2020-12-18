Dave Dubuque: Some tips for staying safe in the sidecountry

By David Dubuque For The Spokesman-Review

The Inland Northwest ski season is underway. But, after an encouraging round of snowstorms in late November, December’s first two weekends haven’t seen a lot of new snow.

It’s been wonderful to be skiing and riding again, but lovers of powder have had to be content with laps on groomed runs.

It’s great to be back on the snow, with the luxury of a chairlift ride to the top of the mountain. But these have been “leg-building” days. After a few of them, it becomes too easy to substitute speed for the thrill of floating through deep snow. The middle-aged among us know that if it keeps up like this, it’s not going to bode well for our structural integrity.

People are getting a bit antsy. Thankfully, at the time of this writing, the forecast says that a series of decent dumps is on the way. It’s almost time.

While snow is still sparse in the trees, the sidecountry – chairlift-accessible areas that are outside of a ski area’s boundaries – is going to be looking more and more tempting.

Aside from niceties like chairlifts, groomers, cut runs and, perhaps, an outdoor lighting system, one of the great things about inbounds skiing is that, should worse come to worst, the dedicated members of your mountain’s ski patrol are likely to have a fairly easy time locating you, giving first aid and carting your busted-up frame down the hill to the lodge.

Their task is considerably more difficult should you run into trouble in the sidecountry. Broken equipment or injuries can make travel through deep snow and fallen trees incredibly difficult. Add a bit of freezing rain and a setting sun, and life can get unpleasant in a hurry. The ski patrol or the local search and rescue team will probably find you – quickly, if your phone is charged and you have a signal (dialing 911 automatically shares your location) – or more slowly if not.

By packing a few items with you when you ski or ride in the sidecountry, you can make the best of a bad situation:

Chemical hand warmers: Few things are as frustrating as having numb, frozen fingers. Tasks like unzipping a pocket or dialing a phone become nearly impossible. Throw a couple of packs of Hothands in your out-of-bounds kit.

A space blanket: These featherweight sheets of silver plastic will help conserve desperately needed heat.

Fire-starting materials: If you’re stuck in the woods, making a fire to fend off the elements is perfectly acceptable. You’re not going to burn down a frozen forest, and, in addition to providing warmth, the flames can provide a much needed cheer.

An easy fire-starting kit: Put a small butane lighter or flint in a plastic baggie. Then, put a dozen or so cotton balls and a few tablespoons of petroleum jelly in another plastic baggie and knead it in – but don’t completely saturate the cotton balls. Put that baggie in the baggie with the lighter. Throw in a generous piece of aluminum foil to keep your fire-starting materials off the snow. To start a fire, rip open a cotton ball to expose the dry cotton inside and light it.

A multitool: Handy for performing minor gear repairs and for handling the next item on the list.

A metal cup: It takes a lot of energy to turn snow into water, and it’s best if that energy doesn’t come directly from you. Fill your metal cup with snow and hold it over the campfire with your multitool to make instant (ish) water.

Snacks: Something rich in protein, carbs and sugar.

Navigational aids: Download an app that will allow you to use your cellphone’s GPS to show your location on a map when you’re out of cell service range. You may find an obvious route to safety. That said, there’s a lot to be said for staying put if you made a call to 911 that went through.

A two-way radio: No cell coverage? Two-way radios can be found inexpensively, and they’re a great way to stay in touch with your friends. Which is a nice transition to our next bring-along.

A friend: Heading into the sidecountry alone is not a good idea. Bring a friend or two.

But not too many. Heading into the sidecountry with a mob makes keeping track of everyone difficult.

And, while not a bring-along, it’s good to plan on meeting at a predetermined end-of-run spot.

It’s easy to get separated as people follow their lust, and it’s handy to know that your partner is behind you, instead of finding yourself wondering if they’re at the lodge with a beer in hand. Which is a great place to find yourself and your whole crew at the end of the day.