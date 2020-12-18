SWX Home
Spokane’s Patrick Ferguson faces defending IBO champion Kevin Larena live on UFC Fight Pass

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 18, 2020

Patrick Ferguson forces Vardan Khachatrian to the ropes during the 2015 USA Boxing National Championships' Finals on Saturday, Jan 24, 2015, at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash. TYLER TJOMSLAND tylert@spokesman.com (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Spokane resident Patrick Ferguson is taking on one of the world’s top cruiserweights Saturday.

All it took was a flight to South Africa to make it happen.

Ferguson (17-2-1, 13 knockouts) faces defending International Boxing Organization champion and South Africa-native Kevin Larena (28-1, 12 KOs) at Emperors Palace in Kemptron Park, South Africa.

The bout headlines a six-fight card that begins at 9:15 a.m. on UFC Fight Pass.

The IBO’s 75th-ranked Ferguson, considered a major underdog going into Saturday’s fight, defeated Miguel Cubos on Aug. 8 in Mexico in his previous fight.

Larena holds the IBO belt and is ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Association and No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation.

