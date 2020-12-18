Area roundup: Utah shuts down Idaho 79-41

Staff and wire reports

Timmy Allen had 22 points and six rebounds and Utah held Idaho to 16 first-half points on the way to a 79-41 nonconference men’s basketball win on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Allen had as many points as the Vandals at the 10-minute mark of the second half when the Utes (4-1) led 63-22.

Pelle Larsson added 15 points, including all six of his free throws, for Utah, which was 21 of 23 from the foul line.

Scott Blakney had 13 points and Damen Thacker scored 10 for the Vandals (0-5), who made 16 of 57 shots and 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Utes had 13 steals .

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak’s son, Luc, made his college debut when he entered the game with 4:44 left and scored two points on a pair of free throws for the Utes.

The Vandals host Northern Arizona for a Big Sky doubleheader on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Moscow, Idaho.

Lewis-Clark State 65, Whitworth 62: Trystan Bradley scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (3-0) past the Pirates in what was an exhibition game for host Whitworth.

Miguel Lopez paced the Pirates with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Rowan Anderson added 12 and Liam Fitzgerald had nine. The teams will meet again Saturday at 11 a.m.