On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (8) Creighton at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: (5) Kansas at (17) Texas Tech ESPN

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State ROOT

Basketball, NBA preseason

6 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ROOT

Boxing

6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship Golf

Soccer, Premier League

9:55 a.m.: Burnley at Aston Villa NBCSN

11:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Sheffield United NBCSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Nick Rolovich Show 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

