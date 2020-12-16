On the air
Wed., Dec. 16, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (8) Creighton at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: (5) Kansas at (17) Texas Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State ROOT
Basketball, NBA preseason
6 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ROOT
Boxing
6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Fox 28 and NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship Golf
Soccer, Premier League
9:55 a.m.: Burnley at Aston Villa NBCSN
11:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Sheffield United NBCSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Nick Rolovich Show 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
