Gonzaga reschedules Northern Arizona basketball game for Dec. 28

Gonzaga has rescheduled Northern Arizona – one of four home games the Zags called off due to COVID-19 concerns – for Dec. 28 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The addition will make for a busy post-Christmas stretch for the top-ranked Zags, who entertain Dixie State on Dec. 29 and San Francisco to open WCC play on Jan. 2.

The NAU game will be televised on KHQ and Root Sports Northwest.

The Lumberjacks are 0-3 with the closest margin a 74-50 setback against UC Riverside. NAU, picked eighth in the Big Sky preseason poll, opens conference play at home against Big Sky favorite Eastern Washington on Friday and Saturday.

NAU finished 16-14 overall, 10-10 in conference last season.

The Zags announced on Dec. 6 they were pausing men’s basketball competitions through Dec. 14, which erased home dates against Tarleton State (Dec. 8), Southern (Dec. 10), NAU (Dec. 12) and Idaho (Dec. 14).