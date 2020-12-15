Live updates: Washington State opens signing period with early NLI from Aussie punter

The 2021 recruiting cycle has come with unprecedented obstacles for college football programs all over the country. For most, the weight of those obstacles will be lifted on Wednesday – at least to some extent – when high school and junior college prospects are allowed to sign letters of intent as part of the early signing period.

Washington State expects to add at least a dozen, and as many as 18 new players, between Wednesday and Friday as it opens the first full cycle under coach Nick Rolovich.

“The reality is, a lot of these guys have been with us for a long time,” Rolovich said. “I thought the assistant coaches in the recruiting department have done a wonderful job in evaluation and everyone that’s going to join us tomorrow I’m very happy about.

“At this point, I’ll be honest and I’ve never said this before, but I can have some buyer’s remorse. Could we have waited? Could we have got something different? But I don’t feel that this year.”

Follow below for live updates on each of WSU’s signees, with bios, tweets, photos and Hudl highlight videos. Click on the player’s name to access his Twitter profile.

…

Position: Punter

Last school/hometown: ProKick Australia/Melbourne, Australia

Height/weight: 6-5, 202

Other FBS offers: N/A

On Haberer: The NCAA’s ruling to allow players an additional year of eligibility all but guarantees third-year punter Oscar Draguicevich III another season in Pullman. A redshirt season should be beneficial for Haberer, who’s never played an American football game and began training at the popular Prokick Australia academy that produced Ray Guy winners Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah) and Michael Dickson (Texas). Haberer grew up in the Bundaberg Region of Melbourne and grew up playing Aussie rules football – a variation of the game that relies more on the use of feet.