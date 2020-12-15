Former Zag Nigel Williams-Goss waived by Utah Jazz

From staff reports

Former Zag Nigel Williams-Goss was waived Tuesday afternoon by the Utah Jazz after a 2019-2020 season where he only played in 10 games.

After signing free agent guard Shaquille Harrison on Dec. 9, it became evident that the Jazz would have to shed one of the guards already on the roster to make room. As a result, Williams-Goss’ release was widely foreseen. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Tony Jones an hour before the team officially announced it.

Originally drafted by Utah 55th overall in 2017, Williams-Goss spent the beginning of his professional career with the Serbian club Partizan instead, League MVP in his first year. After another year in Europe with Greece’s Olympiacos, he exercised his one million dollar buyout option in order to sign a contract with the Jazz before the start of the 2019-2020 season.

He ended up playing in 10 games that season, scoring a total of 14 points to go with eight assists.

Although William-Goss only played one year for Gonzaga after transferring from Washington, he was named the West Coast Conference Newcomer and Player of the Year, leading the 2016-2017 Zags to a 37-2 record and a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.