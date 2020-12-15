Field reports: State announces changes to coastal steelhead fishing

Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday announced restrictions to sportfishing in rivers throughout the Washington coast to protect wild steelhead populations.

The restrictions will begin Monday and are expected to last through April 30 and affect all sportfishing in coastal tributaries.

Among the changes:

Fishing from a floating device is prohibited,

Selective gear rules are in effect prohibiting the use of bait (including scents or scented materials), except only one single-point barbless hook is allowed,

Anglers must release all wild rainbow trout.

See all affected rivers and any exceptions in the full rule change at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2611.

State submits relief funding plan

The state announced Tuesday that it has submitted a draft plan for how to distribute $50 million in federal relief funding to members of Washington’s commercial seafood, shellfish and charter industries to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-Fisheries (NOAA-Fisheries) for review and approval.

Under Section 12005 of the CARES Act, Congress provided $300 million to states to distribute to fisheries participants with Washington and Alaska receiving the highest allocation of $50 million each.

“Submitting this plan for federal review brings us one step closer to getting this funding into the hands of commercial fishing and shellfish industry members who need it most,” said Ron Warren, WDFW fish policy director. “We applaud Washington’s congressional delegation for securing this relief for members of Washington’s commercial seafood, shellfish and charter industries.”

More information and full eligibility details are available at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/commercial/federal-disaster-assistance/cares-act.

Once NOAA-Fisheries reviews and approves Washington’s plan, the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission will send application materials to potentially eligible businesses, which will have 45 days to apply for relief.

Winter access at Lake Roosevelt

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area invites the public to enjoy the great outdoors no matter the season. With reduced staffing and resources during the winter, facilities and services are limited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, camping is only available in the Kettle Falls, Fort Spokane and Spring Canyon campgrounds during the 2020-2021 winter season.

Campsites are limited to:

Kettle Falls: Loop 1

Fort Spokane: Loop 1

Spring Canyon: lower loop

Reservations are still required but can be made in advance or from the campground upon arrival with adequate cellphone service.

Reservations must be made at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Individual campsites are available for winter camping at $9 per night.

There is no water service at Lake Roosevelt during the winter months. Vault toilets are available but will be cleaned on a limited basis.

Snow removal and sanding procedures run through March 31 once 2 inches or more of snow have accumulated.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Please check with www.nps.gov/laro for specific details about park operations.

Wolf group virtual meeting scheduled

The next Wolf Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. A meeting agenda will be posted to the Wolf Advisory Group page (wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wag) when available.

Although this will be a virtual meeting, the WAG work session will be open to the public to observe and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities.

More information about logistics for the upcoming meeting will be provided in a forthcoming update.

Outdoors overnight stay giveaway

Washington State Parks and Arrive Outdoors are sponsoring an outdoors gear and overnight stay package giveaway.

The prize package, a $450 value, includes: $200 gift card for premium gear rental from Arrive Outdoors ($200 value); two-night stay at Riverside State Park’s new Bowl & Pitcher Spruce Cabin ($230 value); one-day Sno-Park permit for any Washington Sno-Park ($20 value).

Available dates for the overnight stay include Jan. 22-24, Jan. 29-31 or Feb. 5-7, 2021.

There is no purchase necessary to enter. Visit bit.ly/342hL9I to enter.

Winner be will be chosen at random the week of Dec. 28 and will be notified via email.