Texas outside linebacker Jayhvion Gipson becomes fourth player to decommit from Washington State

As college football’s early signing period grows closer, Washington State’s 2021 recruiting class continues to grow smaller.

For the fourth time since mid-October, the Cougars lost a commitment when three-star outside linebacker Jayhvion Gipson of Houston’s Langham Creek High School announced he’d be opening his recruitment.

Gipson’s decision to decommit comes on the same day the 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect received an offer from TCU. While Gipson hasn’t officially flipped to the Horned Frogs, recruiting analysts at 247Sports.com give him an 85% chance of staying in the state of Texas and playing football for Gary Patterson’s program.

Joining cornerback Elisha Lloyd, receiver Joseph Manjack and junior college linebacker Fred Thompkins, Gipson becomes the fourth player to decommit since Oct. 26. The Cougars have only gained one commitment during that time span, receiving a pledge from former Fresno State receiver commit, Joshua Meredith, who plays at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei.

The loss of Gipson, a projected edge rusher in Jake Dickert’s defense, shouldn’t be too big of a hit from a positional standpoint. The Cougars are still on track to sign three other edges in the 2021 class, with Washington’s Andrew Edson, Texas’ Raam Stevenson and Florida’s Xavier Young.