Seahawks grades: Nothing improves a report card like a game against the lowly Jets

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks?

The answer to what was the question of the week is apparently “nothing that a visit from the NFL’s worst team apparently can’t fix,” as Seattle recorded its largest margin of victory in eight years with a 40-3 rout of the Jets on Sunday.

Or maybe, as Wilson said during the week, things weren’t really as bad as they looked against the Giants a week ago.

The true accounting of how costly that defeat was will come in a few weeks, when we see if Seattle can beat the Rams and take the NFC West.

But for a day, anyway, all again seemed right with the Seahawks.

On to some grades:

Quarterback: For a few minutes early Sunday, it was fair to wonder if we were really going to get a bounce-back game from Wilson.

He threw an interception when he tried to force a pass to DK Metcalf in man coverage on the second series of the game – admittedly, a decision that often works out well.

Later in the first quarter, Wilson simply airmailed a pass over Metcalf’s head near the sideline.

But once he found his stride this was again the Wilson we’ve seen for most of 2020, as he threw four touchdown passes and completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards, expertly guiding an offensive game plan that emphasized shorter, quicker passes.

Wilson also didn’t get as much help from his receivers as he could have, notably on a drop by David Moore of a deep pass down the sidelines in the second quarter.

But Moore came back to get a later touchdown, and Freddie Swain also had his second TD catch of the season – and his career – as the Seahawks got the kind of production out of players other than Lockett and Metcalf they will need to go far.

Grade: A-

Running back: Chris Carson appears fully back, rushing for 72 yards on just 12 carries, an average of 6.3 per carry – he is now up to 5.1 for the season, showing he’s been effective when used. He just hasn’t been out there as much this season due to injuries and the team’s pass-centric focus early in the season.

Carlos Hyde, who has battled several injuries this year, looked as spry as he has all season.

Grade: A

Receiver: There may not have been a ton of explosive plays. But that was mostly by design, as Seattle seemed happy to take what the Jets were giving them.

Metcalf had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, for instance, beating Bryce Hall in man coverage on a fade route for a 5-yard touchdown early in the second quarter (capped by a celebration that may or may not have been worthy of a penalty, but on this day felt somehow fitting). And Tyler Lockett had five catches for 52 yards.

The Seahawks did not have a reception by a receiver of longer than 19 yards, but they would have had Moore held on to the perfect pass from Wilson.

Seattle will need more explosiveness to go far in the playoffs. But for Sunday, it was enough.

Grade: B

Tight end: A nice game for this group, as Will Dissly had 23 yards on two receptions and his second touchdown of the season, while Jacob Hollister had a 20-yard reception for what was Seattle’s longest passing play of the day, helping set up the touchdown before the half. Rookie Colby Parkinson made his first two career catches for 16 yards.

Grade: A

Offensive line: Brandon Shell was back at right tackle, and the Seahawks had their regular starting lineup all healthy and starting for the first time since the Miami game on Oct. 4. That seemed to be paying off early, as Wilson was not sacked after being dropped five times last week, and the running game was effective throughout.

Shell left with an ankle injury late in the first half and did not return, so Seattle may have to go without him again.

Chad Wheeler, the fourth-teamer at right tackle, had to play due to injuries to others and seemed more comfortable than last week, teaming with Damien Lewis to open a hole for a 28-yard run by Carson that set up a third-quarter touchdown. He also had a Johnny-on-the-spot fumble recovery later in the day.

Jordan Simmons rotated in at times at left guard with Mike Iupati, and when he entered the game on the third series, Seattle’s rushing attack began to take off.

Grade: A-

Defensive line: The Seahawks played without defensive tackle Carlos Dunlap, who was inactive with a sprained foot.

No matter on this day, as Seattle mostly had its way with the Jets up front, especially after the first drive.

LJ. Collier missed a chance at an early sack of Jets QB Sam Darnold, but also batted a pass for what should have been an interception in the second quarter.

Poona Ford continues to just play well, helping clog up the Jets running game – New York averaged just three yards per carry – and in position for an interception before an unfortunate collision with K.J. Wright.

Damon Harrison also made his first big play as a Seahawk, forcing a first-half fumble, and finished with six tackles, while Jarran Reed also had a sack.

Grade: A-

Linebacker: OK, so on review, we’re not going to dock Wright for running into Ford as it’s hard to fault effort (and to be fair, as Wright said after the game, maybe Ford ran into him, as well).

Otherwise, this was a solid day for this group, and something of a rebound after a few of the blown assignments allowed the Giants to go on two long drives last week.

Bobby Wagner had six tackles (as did Wright) and recovered the fumble forced by Harrison.

And Shaquem Griffin, seeing some of his most extensive playing time in a month, had a second-half sack as the Seahawks began to turn the game into a laugher.

Grade: A-

Secondary: Much was made of Jamal Adams going against his former team.

Adams was maybe just a bit too hyped early, as he had a chance at a potentially big play late in the first quarter when he dropped a pass thrown right to him by Darnold. Adams appeared to have lots of room to run if he’d held on, and maybe needed to beat only Darnold to get a touchdown.

But Adams later had a sack – even if maybe in not-too-dramatic fashion when he forced Darnold out of bounds – giving him 8½ for the season and an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season (since 1982, when sacks became an official stat, anyway).

There were a couple of potentially rough moments – Shaquill Griffin appeared to get away with defensive pass interference in the end zone late in the second quarter, and D.J. Reed was called for illegal contact, nullifying Jordyn Brooks’ third-down sack.

Grade: B+

Special teams: There were a couple of little breakdowns for what has been one of the team’s best position groups all year.

Seattle’s coverage teams, so good all season, allowed a 66-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Swain caught up to returner Corey Ballentine, saving a touchdown.

Jason Myers also missed a point after, but made two field goals, extending his streak of makes to 29.

Grade: B