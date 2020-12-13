Transfer guard Cierra Walker gives Gonzaga her best shot after three seasons in SEC

That Cierra Walker was a multisport star in high school is no surprise.

That one of the sports was football may be surprising, only if you don’t know much about Walker.

Long before she transferred last year to Gonzaga to play basketball, Walker was a three-time national finalist in the National Football League’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition.

She could punt a football 35 yards, kick it 45 yards off the tee and throw it 40 yards downfield. Walker’s talents were her ticket to see the country and perform in front of a national audience, not to mention the free NFL tickets.

“It was super cool,” said Walker, who also played competitive softball in her hometown of Oregon City, Oregon.

Always looking ahead, Walker realized that there were some choices to make.

“I just liked basketball better,” Walker said. “I really enjoy the fast pace.”

One of the best 3-point shooters in Oregon prep history, she drew plenty of attention from recruiters, Gonzaga included.

She chose Vanderbilt, where as a junior in 2018-19 started all 29 games and ranked sixth in 3-point shooting in the rugged Southeastern Conference with a 39.1% average.

Against Auburn in 2019, she hit 8 out of 12 long-range shots on the way to a career-high 25 points.

“It was a cool experience, living in Nashville and playing with some pretty cool teammates,” Walker said. Vandy, however, suffered through back-to-back seven-win seasons and several players left the program.

The move to Gonzaga brought Walker closer to home but also nearer the goal of being on a winning program.

“It was such a great decision,” Walker said. “The team is amazing and the culture here is unmatched.”

Walker had to endure sitting out last year because of NCAA transfer rules, but she made the most of it. Not only did Walker learn the system, she also won praise from coaches and players for her energy in practice.

“What I love about her is that she brings a lot of energy and is always trying to be coachable and do what we need her to do,” GU head coach Lisa Fortier said.

The heir apparent to Katie Campbell at shooting guard, the 5-foot-8 Walker also counts Campbell as a “one of my best friends.”

“I learned a lot from her and watching the team and how it works,” Walker said.

As the start of the season receded because of concerns over COVID, Walker and her teammates kept working.

Amid all the uncertainties, Fortier credits Walker with being a bright spot during practices.

“She never seems to have a down day, and that’s important these days,” Fortier said.

“It’s just really nice to be part of that,” Walker said.

Walker is already a major part of the young season. She’s third in scoring at 9.3 points a game and has stepped nicely into Campell’s role. Going into Sunday’s home opener against Montana, she’s hitting 44.5% (10 for 22) from long range.

Those numbers have come against stiff competition, notably then-No. 1 South Carolina and midmajor powers South Dakota and South Dakota State.

“What we’ve learned about ourselves is that we can compete against any team in the country,” Walker said.