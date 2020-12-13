Local NFL roundup: Ex-Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew returns to Jaguars after injury, falls to Titans

From staff and wire reports

Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had been out with a thumb injury since late October, returned to action Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a backup role.

When starter Mike Glennon struggled in the Jaguars’ 31-10 home loss against the Tennessee Titans, Minshew entered the game late in the third quarter.

Minshew went on to complete 18 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a 5-yard touchdown strike to Keelan Cole Sr. on the ex-Coug’s first drive.

So will Minshew, who appeared healthy in the Jaguars’ 12th straight loss, have his starting job back next week against the Baltimore Ravens?

”I don’t know,” Minshew said. “That’s not my call. I’m going to try to help the team score points, try to help the team get better any way I can.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do, but obviously there’s nothing like being out there being under center.”

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone declined to name his team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

“I haven’t spoken to both guys, just out of respect for them,” Marrone said.

Other former Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho football players who registered stats in NFL games on Thursday and Sunday:

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Bourne totaled three receptions for 42 yards in a 25-15 home loss to the Washington Football Team.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp hauled in five passes for 33 yards and a TD in Thursday night’s 24-3 home win over the New England Patriots.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned one punt for eight yards in the Rams’ victory.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker, Los Angeles Rams: Ebukam had one quarterback hit vs. New England.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had one tackle in the Giants’ 26-7 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Mayowa had two quarterback hits in a 40-3 home win over the New York Jets.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one tackle in a 26-14 road loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had three tackles, including a tackle for a loss.