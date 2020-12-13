Former Gonzaga players making impact with international teams

A trio of former Gonzaga basketball players on professional rosters around the globe had a particularly strong week last week.

Elias Harris (Germany), David Stockton (Puerto Rico) and Filip Petrusev (Serbia) collected player of the week honors in their respective leagues.

Here’s an update on former Zags playing internationally.

• Kevin Pangos is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 assists for Zenit, based in St. Petersburg, Russia. He had a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists in a Dec. 8 Euroleague victory over Valencia.

• Abdullahi Kuso is averaging 6.5 points and 5.4 boards for the Ibaraki Robots in the second division of Japan’s B League.

• Ira Brown is averaging 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds for Osaka Evessa in Japan’s first division. Brown had 26 points, eight boards and six assists in an October win over Shimane.

• Geno Crandall is putting up strong stats (14.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds) through five games with the Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League (BBL). He spent his rookie season in the Czech Republic.

• Kyle Wiltjer leads Turk Telcom (Ankara, Turkey) in scoring (18.2 points) and 3-pointers (30) through 11 games. He contributes 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and connects on 84.2% at the free-throw line.

• Johnathan Williams, who spent part of last season with the Washington Wizards, has been productive in his first season with Galatasaray in Turkey. He’s averaging 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. He had 16 points and 17 boards in the team’s last game.

Williams scored nine points in a recent win over Wiltjer (18 points) and Turk Telecom.

The most Zag vs. Zag clashes have come in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL). Five former Zags play in the BBL.

• Ryan Woolridge has been solid as a first-year pro for Bayreuth. In three BBL Cup games, he’s shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 25.7 minutes. He wasn’t listed in the box score of Bayreuth’s last two games.

• Jeremy Jones is averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds for the Hakro Merlins in Crailsheim. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in three BBL Cup contests. Jones had 12 points and seven boards in a November win over Woolridge (19 points) and Bayreuth.

• Harris is having a fine first season with Ludwigsburg after playing seven seasons with Brose Bamberg. He’s shooting nearly 70% from the field while averaging 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Harris scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a recent win over Jones and Crailsheim.

• Micah Downs has been a nice addition for Wuerzburg in Germany. He’s contributing 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists. He’s had a pair of 17-point efforts.

• Mathis Monninghoff is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for BG Goettingen. He’s hit 10 of 18 3-point attempts.

• Petrusev paces Mega SoccerBet in scoring (23.1 points) by nearly eight points over his closest teammate. Petrusev is shooting 65.3% from the field and 72.9% on free throws. He’s 6 of 20 on 3-pointers through eight games with his hometown team in Belgrade.

• J.P. Batista is thriving in his home country of Brazil. He leads Minas in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (7.6). He’s made 58% of his field-goal attempts and 83.3% of free throws. Batista had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a Dec. 4 rout over Caxias do Sul.

• Austin Daye is having another steady season for Venezia in Italy with averages of 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He’s been on fire from distance (18 of 25, 72%, on 3-pointers) and the free-throw line (85%). Daye had 22 points and 10 boards in a 71-69 loss to Brescia on Sunday.

• Silas Melson made five 3-pointers in one game and has scored 23 and 15 points in two contests for Limburg in Belgium.

• Josh Perkins is averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds for GTK Gliwice in Poland. He’s shooting nearly 54% from the floor, 35.4% on 3s and 76.7% at the foul line.

• Przemek Karnowski is listed on Stelmet Enea’s roster in his native Poland, but he’s apparently working his way back from injuries that have interrupted his last few seasons.

• Eric McClellan is putting up big numbers (15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists) in five games for the Kapfenberg Bulls in Austria.

• Steven Gray has hit a team-high 13 3-pointers and averages 14.5 points and 2.8 boards for Peristeri in Greece. He had six 3s and 26 points in a recent victory over Iraklis. Gray buried 10 3s and scored 39 points in an October win against Rytas.

• Stockton and Angel Nunez are having great seasons for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico. Stockton averages 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Nunez, who finished his collegiate career at South Florida, averages 14.9 points and 5.1 boards.

Stockton drilled six 3s and scored 30 points in a recent win over Fajardo. He scored 40 points in a win over Mayaguez earlier this month.

• Mathis Keita, who completed his eligibility at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds for Roanne in France.

Guy Landry Edi, Byron Wesley, Kyle Dranginis, Bryan Alberts and Jordan Mathews were on rosters last season but not this year, according to Eurobasket.com’s website.