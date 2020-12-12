Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State-Cal game called off after positive test for COVID-19

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 12, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Washington State’s game against Cal at Martin Stadium in Pullman has been called off due to coronavirus issues. The Golden Bears had one positive COVID-19 case this morning, confirmed via PCR testing, resulting in the isolation of more football players due to contact tracing. This is the third WSU game cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Chase Garbers (Cal) 85-136 771 6 3
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 61-101 682 4 3
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Damien Moore (Cal) 38 194 0
Deon McIntosh (WSU) 44 304 2
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Kekoa Crawford (Cal) 19 232 2
Renard Bell (WSU) 27 294 2
 

Team stats

  Cal WSU
Points Per Game 20.3 26.7
Points Allowed Per Game 26.5 36.3
Total Yards 319.5 380.0
     Yards Passing 192.8 246.0
     Yards Rushing 126.8 134.0
Yards Allowed 367.0 439.7
     Pass Yards Allowed 196.8 307.7
     Rush Yards Allowed 170.3 132.0

Game preview

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in WSU football

Time running out to sign up for health care plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

You’re running out of time.