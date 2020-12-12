Updates: Washington State-Cal game called off after positive test for COVID-19

Washington State’s game against Cal at Martin Stadium in Pullman has been called off due to coronavirus issues. The Golden Bears had one positive COVID-19 case this morning, confirmed via PCR testing, resulting in the isolation of more football players due to contact tracing. This is the third WSU game cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

Patchin (@dpswx) is coming to you live at Martin Stadium sharing his thoughts on today’s cancellation.



“It’s 2020, I guess we should expect it.” pic.twitter.com/FYhpqKDX9z — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) December 12, 2020

Kickoff would’ve been in a minute. Instead, graduation photos at the 50-yard line. pic.twitter.com/U399U0h5i0 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

Nick Rolovich on the radio: “The feelings we need to worry about are our players. … It’s time for us to be there for the kids because this has been incredibly hard on them.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

Rolovich: “I’m not mad at Cal. It’s not their fault.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

Rolovich: “The thing that makes this harder, I’m not sure we were mentally prepared for any football game than we were today.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

Rolovich says he suggested to #Cal coach Justin Wilcox the Cougars and Golden Bears have a snowball fight instead. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

#WSU AD Pat Chun on the radio show: “To be Dec. 12 and have three games played, this is 2020 football in a nutshell right now.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

I feel bad for the cardboard cutouts who have been sitting in the cold, expecting to watch a game today… pic.twitter.com/anwWi2HjSm — Rob Jesselson (@RobJesselson) December 12, 2020

Cal is packing up and heading home… pic.twitter.com/Gh2PbOHN9o — Rob Jesselson (@RobJesselson) December 12, 2020

‘2020 football in a nutshell.’ Washington State-Cal canceled 90 minutes before kickoff due to Golden Bears’ COVID-19 issues Star running back Max Borghi and 30 or 40 of his Washington State teammates were jogging, stretching and tossing footballs on the icy field at Martin Stadium approximately two hours before kickoff against California. | Read more »

Here’s the scene at Martin Stadium. Twenty minutes ago, Max Borghi and 30-40 Cougars were warming up preparing to play #Cal. Now, no game. Just surreal. pic.twitter.com/x4KwvTqyrI — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

We were just informed in the press box the Golden Bears had positive cases. Kickoff was in less than two hours. A third #WSU game is canceled as a result of COVID-19. https://t.co/EhmE9Dyfqp — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

I noticed #Cal equipment managers packing up chairs on the sideline. Was also peculiar the Golden Bears never came out for pregame warmups. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2020

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Chase Garbers (Cal) 85-136 771 6 3 Jayden de Laura (WSU) 61-101 682 4 3 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Damien Moore (Cal) 38 194 0 Deon McIntosh (WSU) 44 304 2 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kekoa Crawford (Cal) 19 232 2 Renard Bell (WSU) 27 294 2

Team stats

Cal WSU Points Per Game 20.3 26.7 Points Allowed Per Game 26.5 36.3 Total Yards 319.5 380.0 Yards Passing 192.8 246.0 Yards Rushing 126.8 134.0 Yards Allowed 367.0 439.7 Pass Yards Allowed 196.8 307.7 Rush Yards Allowed 170.3 132.0

