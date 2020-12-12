Updates: Washington State-Cal game called off after positive test for COVID-19

Washington State’s game against Cal at Martin Stadium in Pullman has been called off due to coronavirus issues. T
he Golden Bears had one positive COVID-19 case this morning, confirmed via PCR testing, resulting in the isolation of more football players due to contact tracing. This is the third WSU game cancelled as a result of COVID-19.
And that’s the ballgame. At least, it should be. |
Star running back Max Borghi and 30 or 40 of his Washington State teammates were jogging, stretching and tossing footballs on the icy field at Martin Stadium approximately two hours before kickoff against California. |
Max Borghi participated in pregame warmups for Washington State Saturday morning, indicating the running back is available to play for the Cougars in today’s Pac-12 North game against California. |
Individual leaders
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Chase Garbers (Cal)
85-136
771
6
3
Jayden de Laura (WSU)
61-101
682
4
3
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
Damien Moore (Cal)
38
194
0
Deon McIntosh (WSU)
44
304
2
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Kekoa Crawford (Cal)
19
232
2
Renard Bell (WSU)
27
294
2
Team stats
Cal
WSU
Points Per Game
20.3
26.7
Points Allowed Per Game
26.5
36.3
Total Yards
319.5
380.0
Yards Passing
192.8
246.0
Yards Rushing
126.8
134.0
Yards Allowed
367.0
439.7
Pass Yards Allowed
196.8
307.7
Rush Yards Allowed
170.3
132.0
Game preview
Just for the sake of clarity, Nick Rolovich was asked what he meant last Sunday when the Washington State coach, fresh off a 38-13 loss to USC in a game that saw the Cougars at one point trail 35-0, told a group of reporters “the problem is if USC beats us twice, that’s what we can’t let happen.” |
Renard Bell has taken quick to learning Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense and through three games is the Pac-12’s leader in multiple receiving categories. |
With two games remaining, one against California and the next against an opponent to be determined, we still have a chance at 5-0 in our weekly Washington State picks. |
The ever-changing Pac-12 football landscape in 2020 did so again on Friday afternoon, when the conference announced the cancellation of Saturday’s rivalry game between Washington and Oregon. |
Washington State (1-2) returns home for the first time since Nov. 14 to face California (1-3) |
