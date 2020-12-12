Pac-12 roundup: Utah defense, Ty Jordan help Utes end Colorado’s perfect season

Associated Press

Associated Press

Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado 38-21 on a snowy Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, to thwart the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 title hopes.

The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) found their footing on the frozen field in the second half, turning around 21-10 deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points.

Colorado freshman receiver/returner Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showed off his speed by scoring twice – on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard catch off a bubble screen. But it wasn’t enough as the Buffaloes (4-1, 3-1, No. 21 CFP) suffered their first loss under new coach Karl Dorrell.

Trailing 21-10 moments into the third quarter, Utah began to take over. The Utes – who were penalty-free – had an 18-yard TD run from Jordan and a 20-yard TD catch from Britain Covey to take a 24-21 lead.

Jordan sealed the game with his long run with less than 5 minutes remaining.

Just before that run, Utah’s defense came up big by deflecting Sam Noyer’s pass on fourth-and-5 at the Utes 34.

This may be a decision the Buffaloes long lament – a fumble on a conservative run play while trying to run out the clock with around 30 seconds remaining until halftime. The Utes turned Jarek Broussard’s fumble into a 43-yard field goal by Jadon Redding as time expired to give them some momentum.

Jordan shined in a matchup between two highly touted tailbacks. The freshman finished with 147 yards rushing.

No. 16 USC 43, UCLA 38: Kedon Slovis threw an 8-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 16 seconds left for his fifth passing TD of the game, and the Trojans (5-0) rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Bruins (3-3) in Pasadena, California.

UCLA took a 38-36 lead with 52 seconds remaining on Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 43-yard field goal, but USC answered quickly.

Gary Bryant returned the kickoff 63 yards to the Bruins 43, Slovis connected with Tyler Vaughns on a 35-yard reception and St. Brown caught his second TD of the game on the next play.

Slovis completed 30 of 47 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns. Vaughns caught eight passes for 110 yards, and Vavae Malepeai ran for 110 yards.

The Trojans clinched the Pac-12 South title earlier in the day when Utah beat Colorado.

The Trojans trailed 28-10 early in the third quarter before scoring touchdowns on five of their seven second-half drives. USC was still down 35-23 at the start of the fourth quarter before Malapei’s 10-yard run, and London scored his second TD on a 9-yard reception. USC went for two after London’s score but couldn’t convert.

USC was able to rally due to UCLA mistakes. The Bruins twice turned it over on downs, fumbled on a fake punt and Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off.