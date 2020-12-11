Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Washington State women past Washington in season, Pac-12 opener

From staff reports

SEATTLE – The Washington State women’s basketball team has had quite the wait to get on the floor for the first time this season, but there was little sense of rust on Friday.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Cougars past rival Washington 60-52.

The game was the season opener for the Cougars (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12), after games against California and Stanford were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the WSU program.

Forward Ula Mortuga added 16 points for WSU, and former Genesis Prep standout Bella Murekatete had six points and seven boards.

Haley Van Dyke paced the Huskies (3-2, 1-2) with 19 points.

Former Mt. Spokane star Jayda Noble added five points in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Cougars came out of the gate strongly, leading UW 37-16 at the half. The Huskies chipped away at the WSU lead, including a 7-0 run to end the game, but ran out of time in the comeback bid. WSU shot 37% from the floor and Washington shot 33%.

The Cougars host Idaho at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Washington will play host to Portland at 2 p.m. Sunday.