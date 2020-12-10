Sports >  WSU football

Washington State game against California to kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 10, 2020

California's Gavin Reinwald, right, scores a touchdown past Washington State's Travion Brown (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

The ever-changing Pac-12 football landscape in 2020 did so again on Thursday afternoon, when the conference announced the cancellation of Saturday’s rivalry game between Washington and Oregon.

It means the Pac-12 North race will be put on hold temporarily, and another game between teams from the division will take over the time slot and television network originally reserved for the Huskies and Ducks.

Washington State (1-2) and California (1-3) will now kick off at 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium, with the action televised on Fox 28, the Pac-12 announced .

The Cougars and Golden Bears were initially scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

After the Golden Bears opened the week as 2½-point favorites, the line for the game has moved to 2 points.

Cal is coming off its first win of the season, at home against Oregon, while WSU is hoping to rebound from a road loss at USC and a home loss to Oregon.

