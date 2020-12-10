On the air
Thu., Dec. 10, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte ESPNU
4 p.m.: Omaha at (5) Kansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: (9) Villanova at Georgetown FS1
4 p.m.: Iona at Fairfield ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA preseason
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN
7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBS Sports
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf
Skiing
1:30 p.m.: FIS Ski Flying World Championship … NBC Sports
Speed Skating
6:30 p.m.: U.S. Speed Skating Championship … NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: College of Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Sports talk
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula One, Yas Marina Circuit qualifying ESPN
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Florida at (20) Florida State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Dayton ESPNEWS
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Kentucky CBS
10 a.m.: Syracuse at Boston College ESPNU
Noon: Temple at St. Joseph’s NBC Sports
2 p.m.: Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports
3 p.m.: Texas-El Paso at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Boxing
6 p.m.: Super featherweights: Colbert vs. Arboleda Showtime
7 p.m.: Junior lightweights: Stevenson vs. Clary ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: (1) Alabama at Arkansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Illinois at (14) Northwestern ESPN2
9 a.m.: Utah at (21) Colorado Fox 28
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Penn State ABC
11:30 a.m.: Akron at Buffalo CBS Sports
Noon: Navy at Army CBS
12:30 p.m.: (17) North Carolina at (10) Miami ABC
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at (16) Iowa FS1
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Memphis ESPNU
1 p.m.: California at Washington State Fox 28
3 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports
4 p.m.: LSU at (6) Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: (22) Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPNU
4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at TCU FS1
4:30 p.m.: (15) USC at UCLA ABC
6:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: San Diego State at (18) BYU ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State ESPNU
Golf
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf
Soccer
9:30 a.m.: EPL, Manchester United vs. Man City NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Idaho at Cal State Bakersfield 700-AM
Football, college
1 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Rhode Island at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
10 a.m.: (19) Richmond at (11) West Virginia ESPN
Noon: (13) Texas at (2) Baylor ESPN
Noon: San Francisco at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern ESPNU
2 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown FS1
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Tennessee at (23) Texas ESPN
2 p.m.: Montana at (25) Gonzaga SWX
4 p.m.: (8) Oregon at (15) Oregon State Pac-12
7 p.m.: (1) Stanford at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Arizona at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo NBC
Golf
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout NBC
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, college men
2 p.m.: Ohio St. at Notre Dame … NBC Sports
Skiing
5 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup … NBC Sports
9 p.m.: Cross-Country World Cup … NBC Sports
10 p.m.: FIS Ski Flying World Championship … NBC Sports
Soccer
4 a.m.: EPL, Southampton vs. Sheffield United NBC Sports
6:15 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Fulham vs. Liverpool NBC Sports
11:15 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Brighton NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State 700-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Montana at (25) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Houston at Chicago 700-AM
1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
