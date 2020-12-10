On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte ESPNU

4 p.m.: Omaha at (5) Kansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: (9) Villanova at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: Iona at Fairfield ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Marquette at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA preseason

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN

7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBS Sports

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf

Skiing

1:30 p.m.: FIS Ski Flying World Championship … NBC Sports

Speed Skating

6:30 p.m.: U.S. Speed Skating Championship … NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: College of Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Sports talk

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula One, Yas Marina Circuit qualifying ESPN

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Florida at (20) Florida State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Dayton ESPNEWS

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Kentucky CBS

10 a.m.: Syracuse at Boston College ESPNU

Noon: Temple at St. Joseph’s NBC Sports

2 p.m.: Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports

3 p.m.: Texas-El Paso at Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Boxing

6 p.m.: Super featherweights: Colbert vs. Arboleda Showtime

7 p.m.: Junior lightweights: Stevenson vs. Clary ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: (1) Alabama at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Illinois at (14) Northwestern ESPN2

9 a.m.: Utah at (21) Colorado Fox 28

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Penn State ABC

11:30 a.m.: Akron at Buffalo CBS Sports

Noon: Navy at Army CBS

12:30 p.m.: (17) North Carolina at (10) Miami ABC

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at (16) Iowa FS1

12:30 p.m.: Houston at Memphis ESPNU

1 p.m.: California at Washington State Fox 28

3 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports

4 p.m.: LSU at (6) Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: (22) Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPNU

4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at TCU FS1

4:30 p.m.: (15) USC at UCLA ABC

6:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: San Diego State at (18) BYU ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State ESPNU

Golf

8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf

Soccer

9:30 a.m.: EPL, Manchester United vs. Man City NBC Sports

5:30 p.m.: MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Idaho at Cal State Bakersfield 700-AM

Football, college

1 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Rhode Island at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

10 a.m.: (19) Richmond at (11) West Virginia ESPN

Noon: (13) Texas at (2) Baylor ESPN

Noon: San Francisco at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern ESPNU

2 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown FS1

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Tennessee at (23) Texas ESPN

2 p.m.: Montana at (25) Gonzaga SWX

4 p.m.: (8) Oregon at (15) Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: (1) Stanford at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Arizona at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo NBC

Golf

8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout NBC

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shootout Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, college men

2 p.m.: Ohio St. at Notre Dame … NBC Sports

Skiing

5 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup … NBC Sports

9 p.m.: Cross-Country World Cup … NBC Sports

10 p.m.: FIS Ski Flying World Championship … NBC Sports

Soccer

4 a.m.: EPL, Southampton vs. Sheffield United NBC Sports

6:15 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Fulham vs. Liverpool NBC Sports

11:15 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Brighton NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State 700-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Montana at (25) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Houston at Chicago 700-AM

1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

