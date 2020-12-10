Montana forward, former Colfax star Carmen Gfeller excited for shot against Gonzaga

The Gonzaga women aren’t alone in wishing to see some friendly faces in the Kennel this season.

Come Sunday, a few of the visiting Montana Grizzlies will probably glance into the stands and shake their heads at what might have been.

Sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller, a star at Colfax High School who followed in her brother’s footsteps to Missoula, is back in town. So is Madi Schoening, a senior from Sandpoint, and Joelnell Momberg, who starred last winter at Mead High School.

Yes, they’re back home, but it could have been so much more.

Because of the pandemic, Gfeller’s parents, Stan and Lori, won’t be able to watch their daughter play. But they’re still making the trip to Spokane.

“If it’s only for a hug outside the team bus, then so be it,” Carmen said after practice on Wednesday. “But I sure hope we can have dinner together.”

It seems like a small loss – COVID-19 has taken so much already from college athletes – but the pandemic has deprived thousands around the country of special moment back home.

That was one reason Gfeller chose to play in Missoula, just three hours from Spokane.

“That was definitely a consideration,” said Gfeller, who led Colfax to a state 2B title at the Arena in 2018. “I’m definitely a family-based person, and it also would have been great to see some friends I haven’t seen in a while.”

“I really do have a great support system,” said Gfeller, who got even more support back on the family wheat farm last summer.

After seeing some action as a true freshman in 2018-19, Gfeller redshirted last year. Then came the pandemic, and a few weeks later a coaching change at Montana.

To get back in the groove, Gfeller went back the farm. She’s 6-foot-1, but gives up 4 inches to her dad.

“He’s my go-to guy when I’m trying to get shots up in the gym,” Gfeller told The Missoulian last week.

“We never kept track of who won one-on-one games, but I think I got the edge on him in the end,” she said.

The work has paid off. Gfeller scored a career-high 21 points in Montana’s season opener, a 7-point loss at Utah State. On Monday, she poured in another 26 as the Lady Griz beat North Dakota 86-72.

Gfeller’s game is thriving in the motion offense installed by former assistant Mike Petrino, a cousin of Idaho football coach Paul Petrino.

“It offers a lot of freedom for everybody,” Gfeller said. “I still have the opportunity to go to work in the post, but at the same time I don’t have to spend all my time down there. Mike gives me the freedom to step out.”

Despite playing at a small high school program, Gfeller had several choices in recruiting. However, Montana had another edge: the positive experience of her older brother, Brandon, who played four years for the men’s team.

“That definitely was another reason – he had such a great experience,” Gfeller said.

Now it’s Carmen’s chance to shine, and she’s off to a fast start.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I’m just thankful to be able to play,” she said.