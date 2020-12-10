McCall Winter Carnival cancelled due to pandemic

Staff and wire reports

Due to increasing COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates, diminished hospital capacity, and tighter restrictions on public and private gatherings, the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau has decided to cancel the 2021 McCall Winter Carnival.

Each year, the small town of 3,000 typically welcomes a surge of more than 60,000 people during the 10-day winter jubilee. While modifications to the event were announced in late October, the McCall Area Chamber felt further assessment was needed as the pandemic intensified over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It was an extremely difficult decision and we are deeply disappointed,” McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer says. “The McCall Winter Carnival is not only a fun tradition for many people, but it also provides a large economic boost for our local businesses.”

In lieu of Winter Carnival, the McCall Area Chamber will be promoting safe winter activities throughout the winter season.

“Our hope is that we can still provide some of the experiences you would find at Winter Carnival,” Kraemer says, “just spread out over several months rather than concentrated in 10 days.

“Our priority has always been the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We could not in good conscience promote an event that would go against current restrictions on public gatherings and COVID-19 safety measures.”

This winter’s observance – which would’ve been the 56th annual – was set to run from Jan. 29 through Feb. 7, 2021.