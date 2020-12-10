Eastern Washington women fall at Boise State in road opener
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 10, 2020
BOISE – Mallory McGwire scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Boise State to an 84-64 nonconference women’s basketball win against Eastern Washington on Thursday.
Kennedy Dickie paced the Eagles (0-3) with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Freshman Maisie Burnham, who was a standout at Liberty High, added 12 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
The Broncos (3-0) shot 48% from the floor and 53% from 3-point range. The Eagles shot 42% overall and 50% on 3-pointers.
BSU forced 20 Eastern turnovers and outscored EWU 42-30 in the paint.
EWU hosts Grand Canyon at noon Monday.
